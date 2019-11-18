Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Cole Haan, Sperry Pre-Black Friday, Blendtec Blenders, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike, adidas, Under Amour, New balance, more 20% off during Eastbay’s Flash Sale
- Under Armour’s $15 Undeniable Sackpack is perfect for the gym (Reg. $25)
- Crocs cuts 30% off select boots, clogs, and more during its Monday Funday Sale
- Hanes takes 50% off cozy essentials for the holidays + free shipping
- Macy’s Deal of the Day takes 60% off select men’s jackets: Tommy Hilfiger, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Levi’s updates your fall denim with up to 30% off popular styles from $35
- Sperry’s Pre-Black Friday Sale offers extra 30% off 250 styles + free shipping
- Cole Haan’s Grand Giving Event takes 30% off sitewide + 50% off select styles
- Travel in style this holiday with a leather duffle bag from $70 (Reg. $130)
- Rockport’s Holiday Season Sale offers 40% off outlet items + free shipping
- TOMS Holiday Favorites Event takes 30% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon offers up to $160 off Blendtec Blenders today, deals from $200 shipped
- Chefman’s 6.3-Qt. Air Fryer is also a rotisserie and more at $90 (Reg. $130)
- An Amazon low strikes this all-black wooden desk chair: $99 (Reg. $125)
- PetFusion Dog Beds and Cat Supplies up to 30% off, today only at Amazon
- Get a boost with Wener’s 22-foot multi-position ladder: $119 (Reg. $200)
