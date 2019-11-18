Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK Compact Power Strip Cube $18 (22% off), more

BESTEK via Amazon offers its Compact Power Strip Cube for $17.90 Prime shipped when code 22MF8OGK has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $23, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, is $2 under the previous price drop we saw, and marks a new Amazon low. This power cube is perfect for mounting on the side of your nightstand or underneath your desk. It brings seven total ways to power devices, simplifying your charging setup with a max output of 15W. On top of the Each of the USB ports can dish out 2.4A of power to connected devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 160 customers.

4 Smart USB charging ports are on two sides intelligently identify your device and seeks to maximize its charging speed, each up to 2.4A. 3 AC Outlets on three sides for the charging of plugged-in devices. Detachable base offers more convenience and make it more flexible while using it. Two mounting options are available for fixing the detachable base: with screws or double-sided adhesive. Built-in over-current protection,short-circuit protection,overload protection and fire-resistant protection, the cubic power strip offers multiple protections and make it more reliable. Equipped with SAFE DOOR to protect kids from unexpected electric shock.

