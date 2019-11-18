Amazon offers up to $160 off Blendtec Blenders today, deals from $200 shipped

Nov. 18th 2019

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select BlendTec blenders. You can grab the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender with two blending jars (C575A2301A) for $218.99 shipped. Regularly $380 direct, it is currently on sale for $300 at Best Buy without the additional WildSide blending jar. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This powerful blender is ideal for heavy-duty meal prep and your smoothies. It has a 3.0 peak horsepower motor so you never need to pre-chop or dice your ingredients before blending either. You’ll also receive the standard 75-ounce FourSide and the 90-ounce WildSide blending jar along with the impressive 8-year BlendTec warranty.  Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Also a part of today’s Gold Box Deals, you’ll find the Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender with a single FourSide jar for $199.99 shipped. While we have seen it go for about $20 less in the past, this one is also at the best we can find and carries 4+ star rating from nearly 1,600 Amazon customers.

However, if the fancy brand name and 8-year warranty are overkill for your needs, check out the NutriBullet Blender Combo. For $140, this one can handle both meal prep and includes on-the-go blender smoothie cups with a 4+ star rating. Still too much? Just grab the standard personal-sized NutriBullet for $50.

Blendtec Classic 575 Blender:

  • Easy Blending Cycles: 1-touch buttons, 4 pre-programmed cycles, pulse, and 5 speed manual control with the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LCD display: Shows blending cycle time remaining.
  • No Chopping Prep: Save time and never a need to chop, slice or dice in advance of blending. 3.0 peak horsepower motor
  • Patented Blade/80% Thicker: Stainless-Steel forged blade, with wings, for amazingly smooth blends (10X stronger than other blender blades). Note: Blade is not sharp, blade is dull. No more cuts and pokes.

Blendtec

