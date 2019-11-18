Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower hits new low: $197.50 (Reg. $280)

Amazon offers the Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $197.47 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $349 but typically goes for $280 at Amazon. This deal is a new Amazon all-time low price. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 20-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Ships with a wall charger and battery. I made the change to Greenworks a few years back and have continually been pleased with its performance. Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 450 Amazon reviewers.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $52 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout! And best of all, no oil or gas to worry about.

Greenworks 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Includes (1) Max Capacity 4 AH – 40V Lithium Battery , Cutting Heights – 5 Position

Durable 20” Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it. This Lawn Mower is not self-propelled

Innovative Smart Cut technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed

Our dual battery port design enables one battery to be stored while the other fuels the mower for uninterrupted cutting; saving a you a trip to the garage

Up to 55% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done

10″ rear wheels and 7″ front wheels make it easy to maneuver through any range of terrain

