Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower hits new low: $197.50 (Reg. $280)

- Nov. 18th 2019 7:21 am ET

Amazon offers the Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $197.47 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $349 but typically goes for $280 at Amazon. This deal is a new Amazon all-time low price. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 20-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Ships with a wall charger and battery. I made the change to Greenworks a few years back and have continually been pleased with its performance. Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 450 Amazon reviewers.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $52 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout! And best of all, no oil or gas to worry about.

Greenworks 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower features:

  • Includes (1) Max Capacity 4 AH – 40V Lithium Battery , Cutting Heights – 5 Position
  • Durable 20” Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it. This Lawn Mower is not self-propelled
  • Innovative Smart Cut technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed
  • Our dual battery port design enables one battery to be stored while the other fuels the mower for uninterrupted cutting; saving a you a trip to the garage
  • Up to 55% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done
  • 10″ rear wheels and 7″ front wheels make it easy to maneuver through any range of terrain

