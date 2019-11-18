Today’s Gold Box has top-rated Kershaw pocket knives from $31 (Reg. $45+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Kershaw Pocket Knives. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. While there are plenty of styles to choose from here, our top pick is the 3.5-inch Sandvik Stainless Steel Model for $31.24. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and right at our previous Gold Box mention. This model sports a 3.5-inch blade made of Sandvik Steel, which is “one of the highest performing knife steels in the world.” The integrated frame lock gives it a sleek design that collapses to under 4-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 2,500 Amazon customers.
Those looking to save further might want to consider the Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife at $12. With a tough design and 4.8-inch length, it’s perfect for everyday carry. I use it to open packages regularly. Either way, it’s a no-brainer purchase at under $8. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Not ready to click ‘buy’ just yet? Swing by our multi-tool roundup for the best options out there from just $5.
Kershaw Leek Knives feature:
- Versatile 3.5 In. blade made with 14C28N Sandvik Steel, one of the highest performing knife steels in the world, for increased hardness, corrosion resistance and edge retention
- 410 stainless steel alloy handle provides resistance to corrosion and extra strength and hardness
- Frame lock gives the knife a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use; Tip Lock keeps blade closed during carry
