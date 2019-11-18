Today’s Gold Box has top-rated Kershaw pocket knives from $31 (Reg. $45+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Kershaw Pocket Knives. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. While there are plenty of styles to choose from here, our top pick is the 3.5-inch Sandvik Stainless Steel Model for $31.24. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and right at our previous Gold Box mention. This model sports a 3.5-inch blade made of Sandvik Steel, which is “one of the highest performing knife steels in the world.” The integrated frame lock gives it a sleek design that collapses to under 4-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 2,500 Amazon customers.

Those looking to save further might want to consider the Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife at $12. With a tough design and 4.8-inch length, it’s perfect for everyday carry. I use it to open packages regularly. Either way, it’s a no-brainer purchase at under $8. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not ready to click ‘buy’ just yet? Swing by our multi-tool roundup for the best options out there from just $5.

Kershaw Leek Knives feature:

Versatile 3.5 In. blade made with 14C28N Sandvik Steel, one of the highest performing knife steels in the world, for increased hardness, corrosion resistance and edge retention

410 stainless steel alloy handle provides resistance to corrosion and extra strength and hardness

Frame lock gives the knife a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use; Tip Lock keeps blade closed during carry

