Travel in style this holiday with a leather duffle bag from $70 (Reg. $130)

For today only, Woot is now offering the Aaron Leather Travel Duffle Barrel Bag for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $130, we have never seen it drop below $90 at Amazon with today’s offer being the best price we can find. Made of full grain 100% Buffalo leather, it features an adjustable/detachable strap, brass hardwear/accessories, a zipper pouch, slots for your phone/cards and YKK metal zippers. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll also find the Aaron Leather 20-inch Full Grain Leather Weekender Duffle Bag down at $89.99 in today’s Woot sale. Regularly $130, this one has never dropped below $100 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

But if you’re just looking for a simple gym bag or something along those lines, there are options for much less. This Puma Evercat Contender 3.0 Duffel Bag is listed at $21 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds. Or save slightly more and go with the AmazonBasics Large Duffel Bag which carries even better ratings.

Be sure to check out the new WaterField leather briefcase for Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. And Pad & Quill is offering up to 35% off its wide selection of handcrafted leather goods right now.

Aaron Leather Travel Duffle Barrel Bag :

Raw, masculine and practical. One can easily imagine oneself looking gorgeous with such an accessory be it the casual or formal style you will represent that day. Beautifully constructed, this holdall has been handmade from luxury full grain leather intended to withstand the wear of regular travelling.Carry by the handles, or engage the detachable shoulder strap. A zippered top opening keeps contents secure and provides a wide opening for easy access to all your items.

