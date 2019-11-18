Levi’s updates your fall denim with up to 30% off popular styles from $35

For a limited time only. Levi’s is having its Winter Warm-Up Sale that’s offering up to 30% off select styles of jeans, jackets, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the 541 Athletic Taper Jeans that are currently marked down to $50 and originally were priced at $70. This style is perfect for athletic builds with a little more room in the hips and thighs. It’s also infused with stretch for added mobility throughout the day. These jeans have a straight hem that rolls nicely to show off your fall shoes too. You can find them in seven color options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Levi’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the Levi’s x Star Wars collection that debuts just in time before the movie premiere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

