LEDs + 18-hour battery grace LG’s 20W Bluetooth Speaker at $67 ($28+ off), more

Amazon is offering the LG PK5 XBOOM Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $66.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart and B&H. That’s $28+ off the typical rate and is one of the best offers we have tracked. Ever since I reviewed a bluetooth speaker last year, I’ve been a huge fan of having one around. They’re quite versatile, working well around the house, by the pool, and more. Users are bound to enjoy 18-hour battery life, water-resistance, and it’s built-in LED lighting. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more speakers on sale.

We also spotted that today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the VIZIO SmartCast Crave 360 Wireless Speaker for $49.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This slender speaker distributes 360-degree audio and can be controlled using a touch surface along the top. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Those who would be content with a smaller offering should consider Amazon’s in-house Bluetooth Speaker for $20. It sports a 33-foot range, 8-hour battery, and two 2.5-watt speakers paired with full-range drivers. A microphone is also onboard, allowing you to make phone calls.

LG PK5 XBOOM Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features:

Easy Bluetooth pairing & high definition streaming with enhanced bass

Up to 18 hours playback on a single charge

Grab & Go handles – Bring the PK5 anywhere your travels take you

Water and weather resistant (iPX5 rated water resistance)

Bluetooth speakerphone – take calls over the PK5 speaker

LED lighting to the beat

