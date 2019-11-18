Bring Pandora Premium on your holiday trips: 3-months for FREE ($30 value)

LivingSocial is currently offering a FREE three-month subscription to Pandora Premium. This offer is for new subscribers only. For comparison, you typically get 60 days free when you sign-up. You’d regularly $10 per month, which is what the price will rise to after your free trial concludes. Pandora Premium has a number of features, including the ability to search and play any song, create playlists, download music for offline listening, and ad-free playback. You can learn more about Pandora Premium here. Full terms and conditions are below.

While we’re on the subject of streaming music services, if you’re willing to pay a bit more (just $1, actually), you can get four-months of Amazon Music Unlimited. Ultimately the features here are largely the same, with both offering expansive libraries. But if you’re already in Amazon’s Echo ecosystem, it may be worth a look to with Music Unlimited and snag four months for $1.

Terms and conditions:

Promotional value expires 60 days after purchase. Amount paid never expires. Not valid for current subscribers or those that previously used a free trial pass. Claim codes cannot be resold, transferred for value, redeemed for cash, or applied to any other Pandora account, except where required by law. Limit one per customer and account. To redeem, must register credit card with merchant; the master account holder must be 21 years old for the Premium Family subscription. After the promotional period, plans will automatically renew at retail price, unless canceled with merchant. Not valid in Canada. Limit 1 per person. Not valid with other offers or promotions. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

