Get the Nintendo Pro Controller experience for $16.50 with HORIPAD (20% off)

- Nov. 18th 2019 9:03 am ET

Amazon is now offering the HORIPAD Nintendo Switch Wired Controller for $16.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 direct and at Amazon, this is about 20% off the going rate and within roughly $0.50 of the lowest we have tracked. Target is matching at $16.50 but is currently listed as out of stock. An great alternative to the $63 Nintendo Pro Controller, HORIPAD features shoulder triggers and even a detachable extra D-Pad along the back. This officially licensed controller also features a turbo mode. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At just $16.50, there really aren’t very many comparable options out there for less, especially from a reputable brand. But you could slap these $10 PowerA Comfort Grips on your Joy-Con for a more traditional feel. Clearly you won’t be getting the turbo functionality or more familiar shoulder buttons, but it will provide a more standard-like controller setup for even less.

Walmart is currently offering the new model Nintendo Switch with a free copy of Minecraft. But if it’s accessories you’re after, we still have some Switch cases and the like starting from under $10 Prime shipped right here.

HORIPAD Nintendo Switch Wired Controller:

Officially licensed by Nintendo. After three decades of innovation as Nintendo’s original peripheral licensee, HORI’s done it again with the HORIPAD for Nintendo Switch. This sturdy, high-performance controller boasts an array of features including fast-action trigger shoulder buttons, a detachable D-pad adapter, high-precision offset analog sticks, turbo settings and more. Wired functionality provides lightning fast responses and tournament ready performance, while an ergonomic grip and a lightweight profile ensures continued comfort. (Does not include motion control or vibration feedback functions.)

