Run a multi-display setup with this Nintendo Switch dock kit at $30 (Reg. $50)

Best Buy is now offering the Insignia Dock Kit for Nintendo Switch at $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $50, today’s deal is $20 off, $5 below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Well under the price of the official variant, this dock set includes both an HDMI and a USB cable with your purchase. It will allow you to have multiple big screen setups without having to lug the included dock around everywhere you go. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Considering how expensive/difficult to get the official Nintendo Switch Dock Set is, today’s deal is easily your best bet. The only more affordable alternative we can find would be to opt for the open-box listing on the Insignia Dock Kit. Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering it for $26.99 shipped with a full 1-year warranty attached right now.

You can get the Nintendo Pro Controller experience for $16.50 with HORIPAD (20% off) right now and here’s a solid deal on the better battery life Switch. Then go score some gamer gifts in today’s GameStop collectibles sale from $2.50 (up to 50% off).

Insignia Dock Kit for Nintendo Switch:

Display, charge and play on your Nintendo Switch console with this Insignia dock kit. Its charging port with USB 2.0 output powers a controller and any other compatible device, and its HDMI cable connects your Switch to an HDTV. This Insignia dock kit includes a USB-C AC adapter for power outlet charging.

