PetFusion Dog Beds and Cat Supplies up to 30% off, today only at Amazon

- Nov. 18th 2019 8:44 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off PetFusion Dog Beds and Cat Supplies. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Large Ultimate Dog Bed with Orthopedic Memory Foam for $83.99 shipped. Regularly it’s priced at $120 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6 months. However this dog bed is available in an array of sizes with the small being priced at just $47.07, extra large for $125.97 and the jumbo for $167.97. It features a water and tear-resistant cover. Plus, it has a 4-inch memory foam insert to promote comfort for your dog. Best of all, the cover is machine washable for convenience. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,280 reviews.

If you’re looking to spoil your cat this season the PetFusion Climbing Tower and Activity Tree is a great option. It’s currently marked down to $76.97 and originally was priced at $110. This tree was designed for cats who love to climb and it securely attaches to your wall for safety. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Petfusion Ultimate Dog Bed features:

  • SOLID 4 inch MEMORY FOAM base for superior overall comfort, reduced joint pain (arthritis) and improved health, mobility, & energy.
  • Calming bed for dogs who suffer from anxiety. Recycled ‘green’ support bolsters are generously filled.
  • Base & bolsters provide optimal support & security.
  • Water resistant & tear resistant cover.
  • Removable cover is machine washable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author