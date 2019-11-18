PetFusion Dog Beds and Cat Supplies up to 30% off, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off PetFusion Dog Beds and Cat Supplies. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Large Ultimate Dog Bed with Orthopedic Memory Foam for $83.99 shipped. Regularly it’s priced at $120 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6 months. However this dog bed is available in an array of sizes with the small being priced at just $47.07, extra large for $125.97 and the jumbo for $167.97. It features a water and tear-resistant cover. Plus, it has a 4-inch memory foam insert to promote comfort for your dog. Best of all, the cover is machine washable for convenience. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,280 reviews.

If you’re looking to spoil your cat this season the PetFusion Climbing Tower and Activity Tree is a great option. It’s currently marked down to $76.97 and originally was priced at $110. This tree was designed for cats who love to climb and it securely attaches to your wall for safety. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Petfusion Ultimate Dog Bed features:

SOLID 4 inch MEMORY FOAM base for superior overall comfort, reduced joint pain (arthritis) and improved health, mobility, & energy.

Calming bed for dogs who suffer from anxiety. Recycled ‘green’ support bolsters are generously filled.

Base & bolsters provide optimal support & security.

Water resistant & tear resistant cover.

Removable cover is machine washable.

