Razor’s Electric Dune Buggy drops to best price in years at $269.50 (23% off)

- Nov. 18th 2019 2:58 pm ET

$349 $269.50
Amazon is currently offering the Razor Electric Off-Road Dune Buggy for $269.60 shipped. Usually selling for $349 at Walmart, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and is the best price we’ve seen in years. For comparison, you’ll pay upwards of $430 direct from Razor. Featuring a 350-watt electric motor, this dune buggy is comprised of a durable steel frame, can read top speeds of 10 MPH, and supports up to 120-pounds. You’re also looking at up to 40 minutes of drive time per charge. While it might not be a great option for adults looking to cruise around, this will surely make a fantastic gift for the kids in your life. Over 470 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

A great add-on to the Razor Dune Buggy is the brand’s best-selling helmet at $17. If you’re a safety-concerned parent, then this is a no-brainer for adding some peace of mind into your little one’s upcoming off-road adventures.

Though if you’re looking to treat yourself to an electric vehicle instead, consider the Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Scooter at $248. This alternative is made for older riders in mind, and can support up to 220-pounds. Learn more about the Gotrax line in our hands-on review.

Razor Electric Off-Road Dune Buggy features:

Inspired from the Dune Buggies of the 70s, the Razor Dune Buggy will be a practical gift for little ones who are 8 years or older. This electric dune buggy is great for rushing over sand dunes or racing through the backyard. The Razor Dune Buggy is run by a powerful battery that functions without creating much noise. This battery has a 350-watt motor with a speed limit of up to ten miles per hour. This speed limit will be fast enough fun for your kids, but slow enough for safety reasons.

