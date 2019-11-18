Samsung’s 860 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch SSD hits one of its best prices yet at $60

- Nov. 18th 2019 7:06 am ET

$60
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $59.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but is listed around $80 at most retailers. Amazon has it at the current all-time low there of $70 at this time. Samsung’s 860 EVO enjoys #1 best-seller status with killer performance, able to transfer high-resolution files at up to 550MB/s. There’s solid security here too, with 256-bit AES encryption. Includes a five-year warranty. Rated a near-perfect 4.8/5 stars by over 7,000 Amazon reviewers.

Looking to save further? Drop the internal storage down to 250GB and knock an additional $8 off. I would say going with the lead deal is a no-brainer given it doubles the storage, but bargain shoppers will do fine with a 250GB model as well.

Those looking for something a bit more portable might want to consider SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD card for $300. That’s a new Amazon all-time low and 25% off the regular going rate. SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards deliver read and write speeds up to 160MB/s. With a massive 1TB capacity and those transfer speeds, this is an easy buy for content creators regularly working with high-resolution files. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,750 Amazon reviewers.

Samsung 860 EVO features:

  • INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 860 EVO SSD offers optimized performance for everyday computing as well as rendering large-sized 4K videos and 3D data used by the latest applications
  • ENHANCED READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively
  • SECURE ENCRYPTION: Protect data by selecting security options, including AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption compliant with TCG Opal and IEEE 1671
  • WARRANTY AND COMPATIBILITY: 5-year limited warranty; Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32 bit and 64 bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX and Linux

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$60

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Samsung

Samsung

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp