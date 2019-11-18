Samsung’s 860 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch SSD hits one of its best prices yet at $60

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $59.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but is listed around $80 at most retailers. Amazon has it at the current all-time low there of $70 at this time. Samsung’s 860 EVO enjoys #1 best-seller status with killer performance, able to transfer high-resolution files at up to 550MB/s. There’s solid security here too, with 256-bit AES encryption. Includes a five-year warranty. Rated a near-perfect 4.8/5 stars by over 7,000 Amazon reviewers.

Looking to save further? Drop the internal storage down to 250GB and knock an additional $8 off. I would say going with the lead deal is a no-brainer given it doubles the storage, but bargain shoppers will do fine with a 250GB model as well.

Those looking for something a bit more portable might want to consider SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD card for $300. That’s a new Amazon all-time low and 25% off the regular going rate. SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards deliver read and write speeds up to 160MB/s. With a massive 1TB capacity and those transfer speeds, this is an easy buy for content creators regularly working with high-resolution files. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,750 Amazon reviewers.

Samsung 860 EVO features:

INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 860 EVO SSD offers optimized performance for everyday computing as well as rendering large-sized 4K videos and 3D data used by the latest applications

ENHANCED READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively

SECURE ENCRYPTION: Protect data by selecting security options, including AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption compliant with TCG Opal and IEEE 1671

WARRANTY AND COMPATIBILITY: 5-year limited warranty; Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32 bit and 64 bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX and Linux

