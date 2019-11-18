Get a boost with Wener’s 22-foot multi-position ladder: $119 (Reg. $200)

Home Depot offers the Werner 22-foot 5-in-1 Telescoping Ladder for $119 shipped. That’s down from the original $239 price tag. It often sells for upwards of $200 these days. This is a match of our previous mention as well. Whether hanging holiday lights or handling DIY tasks around the house, having a ladder on-hand is generally a good idea. This model has a multi-position design, so you can make it into a single or twin-step, stairway, extension, and scaffold ladder. Offers support for up to 375-pounds, so you can easily add paint, brushes, and more while not worrying about it giving way. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save even further and go with a low-profile step-ladder. This model from Rubbermaid should do the trick for most jobs around the house and it has stellar ratings from over 1,600 Amazon reviewers. It obviously doesn’t have nearly as robust of a design in comparison to the lead deal above, but there’s still a lot to like here at just $50. Most notably, you can easily fold it up and toss it in a closet out of sight.

Jump over to our home goods guide for even more deals in the lead up to Black Friday. You’ll find markdowns on office chairs, pet toys and accessories, blenders, and more!

Werner 22-foot 5-in-1 Telescoping Ladder features:

The light-weight 375 lbs. rated MTIAA-22-Telescoping 22 ft. reach Multi-Ladder is versatile and easy to transport. The adjustable telescoping design allows the ladder to be used in 5-different positions-twin Step Ladder, Stairway Step Ladder, Extension Ladder, Wall Ladder and as 2-scaffold bases. In the Step Ladder mode, this hybrid ladder can be used for 1- person or 2-person jobs with a duty rating of 375 lbs. per side. The feet are slip resistant and the ends of the multi-position ladder are flared for firm support. Smooth curved rails allow for comfortable climbing. With its many uses, this Multi-Ladder fits all your climbing needs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!