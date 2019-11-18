Upgrade your rig with an RTX 2070 + Modern Warfare for $400 (Reg. $560+)

Today only, as part of its daily DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2070 AMP Extreme Core 8GB Graphics Card plus Call of Duty Modern Warfare for $399.99 shipped. For comparison, most RTX 2070’s on Amazon go for around $500 or more and Modern Warfare adds another $60 in value, saving you upwards of $160 or more. The RTX 2070 packs NVIDIA’s latest tech with real-time ray tracing that gives insane resolution and quality when playing your favorite games. Plus, with a free copy of Modern Warfare, you’ll have plenty to keep you occupied through the holidays without spending any extra money. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Now, if you’re not in the market for a high-end graphics card like the RTX 2070, there are ways to enter the game for far less. NVIDIA’s GTX 1660 is a great alternative at $230 shipped on Amazon. It offers 6GB of vRAM, which will give you more than enough power to play your favorite games at 1080p.

Having a graphics card is half the battle, but your computer’s storage might also need an upgrade. Sabrent’s 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD is a great option. It’s $50 shipped on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. This SSD offers read and write speeds of up to 3450 MB/s (read) and 3000 MB/s (write).

ZOTAC RTX 2070 features:

Based on the Turing architecture, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2070 AMP Extreme Core Graphics Card brings the power of real-time ray tracing and AI to your PC games. It also features enhanced technologies to improve the performance of VR applications, including Variable Rate Shading, Multi-View Rendering, and VRWorks Audio.

