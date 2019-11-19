At $152, this stand has room for the 78-inch Black Friday TV you’ve been eying

Amazon is offering the WE Furniture Minimal Farmhouse Wooden TV Stand for $152.03 shipped. Typically $200, today’s deal is 25% off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $5. With room for up to a 78-inch television, the discount on this spacious stand could not be more perfectly timed with Black Friday just around the corner. The whole thing can support up to 250-pounds, ensuring it’s ready for everything currently in your home theater. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Always be prepared to restore your TV stand’s sheen when picking up Pledge’s Lemon Enhancing Wipes. At just $4, you’ll score twenty-four individual wipes that are not only great on wood, they also work well on granite, laminate, stainless steel, and more.

If you don’t have a TV large enough to do this stand justice, swing by our list of the best Black Friday TVs sales. Everything is broken down by screen size, allowing you to quickly find what you’re looking for. Prices start at just $98.

WE Furniture Wooden TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 24″ H x 70″ L x 16″ W – Shelf Dimensions: 7.5″ H x 20″ L x 15.75″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

Adjustable shelves

For TV’s up to 78″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

