Bring home 8-quarts of steel multi-cooker today for $40 (Reg. up to $120)

Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Insignia 8-Quart Stainless Steel Multi-Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Matched direct. Regularly up at $120 from Best Buy, this model ranges from $52 to $80 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention as well. Along with an 8-quart capacity big enough to feed the whole family from one pot, it has 12 preset cooking functions to support a wide variety of dishes and recipes. Other features include a delay timer, keep warm function and a locking lid for safety. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While it might not carry that same level of brand recognition as the popular Instant Pot cookers, it is also drastically less expensive. The comparable 8-quart Instant Pot is listed at $99 at Amazon right now. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any multi-cooker for less than $40. But you could go with a basic Cook & Carry 6-Quart Crock-Pot for around $28 shipped. You certainly won’t get all the fancy cooking modes, but it will handle all of your one pot dinners nonetheless.

Insignia 8-Quart Stainless Steel Multi-Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

