Apple’s iPhone 7 with 128 or 256GB of storage from $300 (Refurb, Orig. $869+)

Today only, Woot offers refurbished iPhone 7 Plus smartphones with both 128GB and 256GB models on sale from $299.99. You’ll need a Prime membership to bag free shipping; otherwise, a $6 fee is including at checkout. As a comparison, Apple originally charged $869 or more for this model and it goes for $450 refurbished when in-stock at Apple. This is $50 less than our previous mention as well. Today’s sale includes unlocked GSM models only, here’s how Woot explains it:

These phones are unlocked to work with GSM networks like AT&T or T-Mobile and will not work on CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint.

Notable iPhone 7 Plus features include a 12MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and support for 4K video. The 5.5-inch Retina HD display offers 3D Touch, while there is also Touch ID, an A10 Fusion chip, and a splash-resistant design. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Protect your investment with a JETech Clear Clase from $6. It’s available in various finishes, so if you want to show off the case color or add a hue, there’s an option.

iPhone 7 Plus features a 12MP camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture for great low-light photos and 4K video. Optical image stabilization. A Retina HD display with wide color and 3D Touch. An A10 Fusion chip for up to 2x faster performance than iPhone 6. Touch ID. Faster LTE. Immersive stereo sound, splash resistant, and iOS 10. These units have been restored to full working order. They may have minor cosmetic blemishes to the body of the unit and surface scratches on the screen. This will not impair use of the device.

