Bella’s Steel 5.3-Qt. Air Fryer with touch screen now $70 shipped (Reg. $96+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Stainless Steel Pro Series 5.3-Qt. Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model is currently on sale for $96 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Along with its 5.3-quart capacity and 1700-watts of power, this model features a digital touch screen for various setting adjustments. Speaking of which, you have the ability to change the temperature based on your recipe and then clean it all up with ease due to the dishwasher-safe frying basket. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Don’t need that kind of capacity? Consider a smaller model and save some cash in the process. The Chefman 3.6-quart Air Fryer is down to just $33 shipped at Amazon and carries solid ratings. You won’t get the touch screen display here, but it otherwise sports most of the same features. You could also just forget the air fryer and grab this 8-quart multi-cooker for just $40 shipped too.

But if you’re in need of something more substantial, we still have the Chefman’s 6.3-Qt. Air Fryer/Rotisserie oven at $90 (Reg. $130) plus even more in our Home Goods Guide.

Bella Pro Series 5.3-Qt. Digital Air Fryer:

Prepare healthy meals with this 5.3-quart Bella Pro convection fryer. Circular Heat technology and a powerful 1700W heating system ensure evenly cooked food using less oil, and the digital interface provides one-touch control for temperature adjustment. Set the auto shutoff timer of this Bella Pro convection fryer, and let the audible tone alert you when cooking is done.

