Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Sword/Shield $46, Dragon Quest XI $25, more

- Nov. 19th 2019 9:28 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, SNG Trading via Rakuten is now offering Pokémon Sword for $45.95 after you login and use code SNG9C2 at checkout. You can also grab Pokémon Shield for the same price using code SNG9C at checkout. Still $60 each at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deals are the lowest we have tracked since release. And be sure to swing by our hands-on review of the latest titles in the series for in-depth look at what to expect. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Dragon Quest XI, and many more.

