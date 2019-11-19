Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Sword/Shield $46, Dragon Quest XI $25, more

In today’s best game deals, SNG Trading via Rakuten is now offering Pokémon Sword for $45.95 after you login and use code SNG9C2 at checkout. You can also grab Pokémon Shield for the same price using code SNG9C at checkout. Still $60 each at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deals are the lowest we have tracked since release. And be sure to swing by our hands-on review of the latest titles in the series for in-depth look at what to expect. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Dragon Quest XI, and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider $12.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $37+) | Amazon
- Trine 4 $24 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code ALT8C
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG8C2
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $42 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG8C
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code ALT8C
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Bridge Constructor Portal $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Sega Genesis Classics $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wild Guns Reloaded $14 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.50 (Reg. $12+) | Best Buy
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
Sony unveils PlayStation Black Friday 2019 deals: Up to $160 off PS4, more
GameStop Black Friday 2019 preview: $150+ off consoles, games from $10, more
Nintendo details Black Friday 2019 deals with special bundle, games, and more
Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more
Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!