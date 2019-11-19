Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth, Fluxx, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including LÒMÒGRAPH, Week Calendar Widget Pro, Power Hover, AudioKit Digital D1 Synth, Fluxx, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Purple Onion – TOR Browser VPN: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LÒMÒGRAPH: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Power Hover: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Muscle Premium Human Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Articulation Assessment ToolKt: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Fluxx: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX + AU: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth + AU: $8 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Sword/Shield $46, Dragon Quest XI $25, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DevPro – Protect Your Device: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Apocalypse Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ocmo: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gesundheit!: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Another Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StompBox: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $4)

