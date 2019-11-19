These coupons cut Dyson vacuums, fans, and heaters down to as little as $95

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its new condition V6 Mattress Handheld Cordless Vacuum for $94.99 shipped when coupon code DYSN25 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $115 off what you’d spend on Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. This handheld vacuum sports a lightweight design that aims to make it easy to clean all sorts of spaces. Owners can expect up to 20 minutes of suction, leaving them with plenty of juice to clean a car and several messes around the house. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional Dyson fans, heaters, and stick vacuums on sale.

More Dyson deals at Rakuten:

Cut the cost of the featured deal nearly in half when opting for Bissell’s Cordless Hand and Car Vacuum. Available for $50, this offering has received 4+ star ratings from over 60% of its reviewers. It’s made with pet hair in mind, ensuring solid performance for folks with furry friends that love to go on car rides.

Dyson V6 Mattress Handheld Cordless Vacuum features:

Dyson digital motor V6 creates powerful suction to penetrate deep into the mattress and remove potentially harmful allergens

2 Tier Radial cyclones capture more microscopic dust and allergens

Whole machine HEPA filtration captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns

Motorized mattress tool agitates mattress fibers to release dust and allergens

Dyson engineered tools equipped to clean awkward spaces

