Keep your iPad or Nintendo Switch in view with this $11.50 gooseneck holder

EasyAcc.A Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Gooseneck iPad/Tablet Holder for $11.39 Prime shipped when you use the code U8UBABFP and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 40% from its regular going rate and is the best available. This tablet holder is great for keeping your kids occupied this winter as it’ll give them an easy way to watch Disney+ without getting greasy hands all over your brand-new iPad. It’ll also make it super simple to keep up with all of our Black Friday coverage next week as your tablet will be in easy view. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Keep your phone within view on this $7 Prime shipped stand. It folds flat, making it perfect for traveling or just leaving on your desk. Plus, it can hold a tablet too, though it won’t be positionable like today’s lead deal.

EasyAcc Gooseneck iPad Holder features:

Smooth silicone skin increases the friction between hands and hose, making it easy to twist. The inside of arm is made of flexible magnalium alloy to get more stability. Spiral-structured clamp with flexible silicone pad ensures a tight fix without scratching the clamping area. Gooseneck tablet stand holder makes you sit or lie down comfortably to enjoy videos and the casual moments, total release hands. Give you a lazy lifestyle.

