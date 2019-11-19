Keep the grill going this winter with Chefman’s indoor model at $25 (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman Indoor Electric Grill (RJ23-SG) for $24.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, very similar models fetch nearly as much on Amazon and this is the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention as well. No need to let the cool weather stop you from grilling. This electric option produces “less smoke than traditional indoor grills” and features a 150-square-inch cooking surface. You’ll also find temperature control, dishwasher-safe parts, cool-touch handles and a drip tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At just $25, there really aren’t very many other options out there with solid ratings. Your next best bet would be something like the George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill which sells for just over $11 Prime shipped and carries solid reviews. While it certainly won’t provide as authentic an experience as today’s lead deal, it is also capable of doubling as a panini press and is drastically less expensive at the same time.

Chefman Indoor Electric Grill :

Get an outdoor-grilled taste anywhere there’s a plug with this Chefman electric indoor grill. A 150-square-inch cooking surface with easy temperature control takes food from warm to sear on a grill that produces less smoke than other indoor grills. When the cookout’s over, this Chefman electric indoor grill comes apart easily for dishwasher-safe cleaning.

