Amazon slashes 70% off Harman Kardon’s dockable, hybrid smart speaker, now $65

Amazon is offering the Harman Kardon Allure Bluetooth Smart Speaker for $64.95 shipped. That’s $135 off the going rate found at retailers like Harman Kardon, half off of the price it’s been averaging at Amazon, and is a match for the best offer we have tracked there. With 10-hour battery life, Alexa integration, and 360-degree audio, Allure should fit the bill for most users. Since it comes with a charging dock, owners will be able to keep always on and charged at home and easily lift it off when headed on a trip. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Use a tad of today’s savings and snatch up this $16 carrying case. It’s made specifically with Allure in mind, ensuring perfect fit. Not only does it hold the speaker, there’s also room for the charging cradle, AC adaptor, and USB cable.

Since we’re talking speakers, don’t forget that LG’s 20-watt offering is still on sale. While it may not be dockable, it does sport LEDs that are bound to add some flare to pool parties and the like. Priced at $67, the sale nets roughly 30% off.

Harman Kardon Allure features:

Powerful, 360 degree Harman Kardon sound

Powered by Amazon alexa voice service

10 Hours of playback

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

Charging cradle

