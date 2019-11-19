Prep holiday treats with a KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor at $65 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor (KFP0718) for $64.99 shipped. Now matched at Walmart and Target with an extra 5% off for REDCard holders. Regularly $100, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the black and red models and within about $5 on the silver model over the last year or so. Perfect for meal prep over the holidays, it can “chop, puree, shred, and slice everything from cucumbers to tomatoes, cheeses” and more with its multi-purpose blade assembly. This model features a one-click, twist-free bowl with a latched lid, variable speed settings, and illuminated LED controls as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Take a look at the Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor as an alternative to today’s KitchenAid model. It is slightly larger and will keep an extra $20 in your pocket. This model is also an Amazon best-seller with a 4+ star rating from over 8,900 customers too.

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor:

One-click, twist-free bowl assembly with a latched lid for easy set up.

Easy to Clean with the sealed, leak-resistant work bowl, which means less food gets trapped in the bowl and lid. Also, the bowl, lid and accessories are all dishwasher-safe.

Easy to store with a compact design, in-bowl accessory storage and convenient cord wrap.

High, Low and Pulse Speeds to handle a variety of ingredients with precision. The easy-press paddles and illuminated LED controls make operation simple.

