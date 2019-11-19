Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit hits Amazon low at $30 (Reg. $48)

Amazon is now offering the Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit for $29.96 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $48 or so, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. This vertical launcher set can be as much as 50-inches in height and supports both experimentation and creativity with 3 different configurations. It will also play nice with other Hot Wheels Builder sets to allow kids to customize their tracks and more. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Add some additional cars to the Vertical Launcher set above with the Hot Wheels 9-Car Gift Pack. This best-selling kit will expand the possibilities significantly for just over $7.50 Prime shipped. Or opt for the Fast & Furious 5-pack at $5.50 Prime shipped instead.

While we are talking kids gear, today’s Amazon Gold Box is filled with notable VTECH toy deals starting from just $8 Prime shipped. And if you’re looking for something little more high-tech, Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow is still $75 (Save $15).

Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit:

Crank up the action to awesome new levels WITH a track set that reaches 50 inches high

Fuel experimentation and creativity with 3 set configurations and 2 pulse-pounding stunts

The set uses minimal play space, so you can leave it on the wall — there’s nothing under foot!

Connect to other track Builder sets to build and customize a massive world of play.

