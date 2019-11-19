These LED bulbs turn on at sunset and off at sunrise for around $3 each

Boxlood-Inc (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-Pack of its Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $13.19 Prime shipped when you use the code MJTUB6FS at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $22 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. These bulbs turn on at sunset and off at sunrise, meaning there’s no interaction needed from you. Plus, they offer the normal energy savings benefits of LED, which will help cut back on that electric bill since you’re likely already running the heat more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t want dusk to dawn, but would like smart features, then there’s a way to get that for less. Cree’s Smart LED Bulb is under $6 Prime shipped when you buy it at Amazon. Though you’re only getting one bulb here, you can pick up two for less than today’s lead deal and enjoy voice commands with Alexa.

Boxlood Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

No timer & wiring required

Indoor/Outdoor use, waterproof/weather-proof

9W replace 60W

