Lenovo Legion Y7000 is great for on-the-go gaming + more: $899 (Reg. $1,399+)

B&H is offering the Lenovo 15.6-inch Legion Y7000 Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $899 shipped. This is down from its $1,599 list price, $1,399 going rate at Amazon third-parties, and is the best available. This laptop packs Intel’s 6-core i7 processor alongside NVIDIA’s GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, which makes it the perfect computer for on-the-go video editing or gaming. You’ll also get a 144Hz display here, which is crucial for fast-paced FPS games. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Tote around your new laptop with AmazonBasics’ Shoulder Bag for $18 Prime shipped. It has pockets for mice, keyboards, and other on-the-go essentials.

Don’t forget about Logitech’s Bluetooth-enabled keyboard for just $20 shipped at Best Buy. It sports multiple profiles so it can connect to as many as three separate devices.

Lenovo Legion Y7000 Gaming Laptop features:

The system is powered by an 8th Gen Coffee Lake 2.2 Intel Core i7-8750H six-core processor. It also has 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, built-in stereo speakers from HARMAN, Bluetooth 4.1, USB Type-C, HDMI, and Mini DisplayPort. The keyboard is backlit with white lights. Windows 10 Home (64-bit) is the installed operating system.

