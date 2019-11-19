Take 35% off LG’s 2.1-Ch. High Resolution Sound Bar at $157, a new Amazon low

Amazon offers the LG SL5Y 2.1-Channel High Resolution Sound Bar for $156.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for $3 more. Having originally sold for $280, we’ve more recently been tracking it at $240. That’s good for a 35% discount, is $23 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Most notably, you’ll find high resolution 24bit/96kHz audio support, which makes its way to the 35-inch sound bar alongside a 400W system. Bluetooth connectivity makes the cut alongside HDMI, optical, and 1/8-inch inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 200 customers.

Lock in further savings by ditching some of the more premium features in favor of the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. For those just looking to step up the audio from the built-in speakers on their TV, you’ll be right at home with this sound bar.

Looking for a low-cost way to bring Disney+ and more to a guest room TV? Roku Express is currently marked down to $22 (Reg. $28). Also noteworthy today, Amazon’s Gold Box also has a native 1080p projector for $175 (Reg. $250).

LG SL5Y 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar features:

Immerse yourself in music or movies with this LG 2.1-channel soundbar. The HDMI interface permits streaming from consoles or HD devices, while the 220W subwoofer with Bass Blast brings out the best in both songs and dialogue. This LG 2.1-channel soundbar is equipped with DTS Digital Surround for a truly enveloping experience.

