Score a copy of Mario Kart 8 and a pair of Nintendo racing wheels at $50 today

Walmart is now offering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheels for $49.94 shipped. Regularly up to $75 in value, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sells for more like $50 on its own and these regularly $15 steering wheel peripherals are currently listed at just over $11. That means you’re saving between $11 and $25 while putting the game down in the Black Friday price range. While some first-party Switch games will drop to $30 at Walmart and elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe does not appear to be included. You just slap your Joy-Con inside the 4+ star-rated wheels and you’re ready to take your friend on in Mario Kart 8 (or other racing experiences). More details below.
If you already own Mario Kart 8, consider just grabbing the racing wheels on their own for just over $11 Prime shipped. But we have loads of notable Switch accessories and controllers on sale today including the wireless PowerA Enhanced Pro-style controller for $33 (Reg. $50) and among many others starting from $10.
We also still have a Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with a screen protector for $183 (Save 16%) and a notable offer on the better-battery model Switch console right here.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe:
- Hit the road with the definitive version of Mario Kart 8 and play anytime, anywhere! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses
- Play locally in up to 4 player multiplayer in 1080p while playing in TV Mode.
- Plus, the Inklings appear as all new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.
