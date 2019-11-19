Score a copy of Mario Kart 8 and a pair of Nintendo racing wheels at $50 today

Walmart is now offering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheels for $49.94 shipped. Regularly up to $75 in value, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sells for more like $50 on its own and these regularly $15 steering wheel peripherals are currently listed at just over $11. That means you’re saving between $11 and $25 while putting the game down in the Black Friday price range. While some first-party Switch games will drop to $30 at Walmart and elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe does not appear to be included. You just slap your Joy-Con inside the 4+ star-rated wheels and you’re ready to take your friend on in Mario Kart 8 (or other racing experiences). More details below.

If you already own Mario Kart 8, consider just grabbing the racing wheels on their own for just over $11 Prime shipped. But we have loads of notable Switch accessories and controllers on sale today including the wireless PowerA Enhanced Pro-style controller for $33 (Reg. $50) and among many others starting from $10.

We also still have a Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with a screen protector for $183 (Save 16%) and a notable offer on the better-battery model Switch console right here.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe:

Hit the road with the definitive version of Mario Kart 8 and play anytime, anywhere! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses

Play locally in up to 4 player multiplayer in 1080p while playing in TV Mode.

Plus, the Inklings appear as all new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.

