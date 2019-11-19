Michael Kors Shop to It Sale takes up to 50% off: Handbags, wallets, more

Michael Kors Shop to It Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of handbags, wallets, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Looking for a gift for the man in your life? The Pebble Leather Billfold Wallet is a great option. It’s currently on sale for $52 and originally was priced at $138. This billfold is highly functional with an array of organization slots and it has a removable passcase with an ID window. It’s made of 100% leather and comes in a timeless navy coloring. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals.
For women, the Mercer Gallery Medium Handbag is marked down to $149 and originally was priced at $298. This handbag is elegant and versatile to dress up or down. It also has a zippered top to secure all of your essentials.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Cotton Blend Quarter Zip Sweater $65 (Orig. $98)
- Wool Blend Field Coat $164 (Orig. $328)
- KORS x TECH Camouflage Brief $89 (Orig. $198)
- Pebbled Leather Billfold Wallet $52 (Orig. $138)
- Parker Slim-Fit Selvedge Jeans $67 (Orig. $178)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Mercer Gallery Medium Handbag $149 (Orig. $298)
- Lillie Large Shoulder Bag $179 (Orig. $398)
- Saffiano Leather Slim Wallet $62 (Orig. $118)
- Petite Sofie Leather Watch $117 (Orig. $195)
- Katerina Leather Ankle Boot $99 (Orig. $199)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!