Michael Kors Shop to It Sale takes up to 50% off: Handbags, wallets, more

Michael Kors Shop to It Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of handbags, wallets, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Looking for a gift for the man in your life? The Pebble Leather Billfold Wallet is a great option. It’s currently on sale for $52 and originally was priced at $138. This billfold is highly functional with an array of organization slots and it has a removable passcase with an ID window. It’s made of 100% leather and comes in a timeless navy coloring. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals.

For women, the Mercer Gallery Medium Handbag is marked down to $149 and originally was priced at $298. This handbag is elegant and versatile to dress up or down. It also has a zippered top to secure all of your essentials.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

