Bring home a robo vac from $228 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (Reg. $350+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock Technology via Amazon offers its E35 Robot Vacuum for $227.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $350 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. For the holidays this year, ditch the old vacuuming routine and bring a robot vac into the mix. This model offers a “large 5200mAh battery offers 2.5hours of non-stop cleaning.” It’s made to both hard floors and carpet, ensuring that it can handle just about any dirt your holiday activities may deliver. Roborock also has a smartphone app, so you can monitor progress, update settings, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here.

If you’d like to save even further, ditch the smartphone control and go with this alternative from ILIFE. Priced at $160, it delivers many of the same furthers minus the built-in app features. Includes up to 100-minutes of run-time, a remote control, and “tangle-free pet hair care technology, focuses on picking up hairs, dirt, debris on hard floors.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum features:

Efficient and Intelligent: Clean fast, with no random bumping. Using a dual-gyro system together with motion tracking sensors, cleaning is carried out logically and efficiently in every room. Thirteen types of sensors combine to offer cliff sensing, collision avoidance, mid-clean charging, and minimize the likelihood of entrapment.

Large battery capacity: A large 5200mAh battery offers 2.5hours of non-stop cleaning. A generous dustbin means even big homes can be cleaned in one go.

Thorough cleaning: 2000Pa of intense suction pulls dirt easily off hard floors, and drags it from deep inside carpet fibers.

Vacuum and mop: Vacuum and mop simultaneously for sparklingly clean floors. The mop sucks in water evenly as it cleans, so it cleans without leaving puddles.

