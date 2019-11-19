Give Disney+ and more a home on Roku Express at $22 (Reg. $28)

Amazon currently offers the previous generation Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $22 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Typically selling for $28 these days, it just dropped to $25 which you’ll still find at Best Buy right now. Today the streaming device dropped an extra $3, bringing the price down to match the Amazon low and saving you 22% overall. Roku Express offers 1080p video quality, Dolby Atmos HDMI passthrough, and more. It’s also an affordable way to bring Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+ to a guest room TV. Express is fully compatible with both Alexa and Assistant as well, unlike its competitors which are tailored to their respective company’s voice assistants. Over 11,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For comparison, Roku Express is much more affordable than Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick, which will run you $34 right now. A great way to use your savings from today’s deal would be grabbing this Command Hanging Strip. It’ll be a perfect way to affix the streaming device to the back of your TV so it’s out of sight. Plus, it has velcro so you can easily remove Roku Express should the need arise down the road.

Don’t forget that right now we’re also seeing Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K bundled with Echo Dot for $47 ($100 value). This is a great way to really take advantage of a voice-controlled home theater, especially if you’re looking to dive into Amazon’s ecosystem.

Roku Express Streaming Media Player features:

Stream digital content with Roku Express. It provides access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes to fuel binge-watching sessions, and it comes with an HDMI cable for making a secure connection with your TV. Control your Roku Express with the Roku mobile app from wherever you are.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

