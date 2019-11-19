AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600X is the perfect gaming PC beginning: $200 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 6-Core Processor for $199.99 shipped. This is a $50 discount from its regular going rate and is a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’re looking to build a custom computer this holiday season, AMD’s Ryzen 5 is the perfect centerpiece. It offers 6 core (with 12 threads) which makes multitasking an extremely simple task. This processor is also unlocked, meaning you’ll be able to overclock it with ease (though be sure you have adequate cooling before attempting that). Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

An essential part of any computer build is storage. Use a bit of your savings to pick up this 120GB SSD. It’s $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

If you’d rather get a pre-built machine, Lenovo’s Y7000 is a great option. It has a 6-core i7 processor, built-in GTX 1060 graphics card, and a 512GB SSD to make your gaming experience smooth without any building experience required.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X features:

The world’s most advanced processor in the desktop PC gaming segment

Can deliver ultra fast 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games. System Memory Specification 3200MHz

6 Cores and 12 processing threads, bundled with the powerful AMD Wraith Spire cooler

4.4 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 35 MB of game Cache, ddr 3200 support

For the advanced socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on x570 motherboards

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!