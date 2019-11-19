Add Santa or Mrs. Clause to your Funko Pop! collection for $7

Amazon offers the Funko Pop! Holiday Mrs. Claus figurine for $6.79 Prime shipped. Regularly $11, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. With the holidays upon us, adding a Mrs. Claus Funko Pop! to your holiday decorations is a fun way to spice things up. She stands just under 4-inches tall, comes in a window display box, and includes Candy Cane the cat. The entire Funko Pop! lineup has solid ratings across the board. More below.

For nearly the same price you can grab the Santa Clause version at a similar $4 discount. You’ll get the same 4-inch tall figurine but with jolly Saint Nick himself sporting a holiday sweater. It ships in a window display case as well, so you can either keep him as a collectible or show him off.

Funko Pop! Holiday Mrs. Claus features:

From holiday, Mrs. Claus, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!

Stylized collectible stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any holiday fan!

Collect and display all holiday pop! Vinyl’s!

Comes in a window display box

