Six terabytes of internal Seagate storage can be yours for $135 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Seagate IronWolf 6TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $134.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re a Plex user or simply snap a lot of DSLR photos, 6TB can go a long way. This HDD is great for expanding a NAS or even a desktop. Each drive comes with a 3-year warranty, ensuring several years of guaranteed uptime. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Would you like to convert this drive into an external? With ORICO’s $26 Enclosure you can do that and benefit from USB-C connectivity. USB 3.1 speeds will provide you with up to 5Gbps performance.

If you plan to increase the capacity of a NAS with your new drive, it may be worth considering a network upgrade. Going with mesh will help distribute Wi-Fi better throughout your home and Tenda Nova’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi System comes with two nodes and is just $60 (Reg. $90).

Seagate IronWolf 6TB HDD features:

IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance

Store more and work faster with a NAS-optimized hard drive providing 6TB and cache of up to 256MB

Three-year limited warranty protection plan included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!