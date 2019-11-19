Amazon’s Gold Box has a native 1080p projector for $175 shipped (Reg. $250)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, VANKYO Direct (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 1080P LED Projector for $174.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 with today’s deal serving as a new Amazon all-time low. VANKYO’s budget-friendly projector delivers support for feeds up to 1080p with 6000 lux of brightness and the ability to recreate a display up to 300-inches in size. While Anker projectors have dominated this price point for a while now, they aren’t able to recreate screens this large. Includes two HDMI ports, so you can easily connect multiple streamers, gaming consoles, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon customers.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 720p through 4K as well as Ethernet.

Speaking of Anker projectors, if you truly do need something a bit more budget-friendly, consider going with the Nebula Prizm 100 for $67 with the on-page coupon. You won’t get as big of a display output here, but the price sure is tough to beat. Amazon customers have left solid ratings so far.

VANKYO 1080p Projector features:

With native resolution of 1920 x 1080 and contrast ratio of 5000:1, the VANKYO Performance V600 brings 3 times of more details than 720P projectors, delivering impeccable image quality for professional use. Featuring 6000 lux of brightness, this V600 projector provides a display up to 300″ in size, and ideal contrast for business presentations, designed to create an excellent performance. With long-lasting lamps, this V600 full HD projector lasts for over 10 years of daily use (2-3 hours per session).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!