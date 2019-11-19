Know when company arrives this winter with an $8 wireless doorbell

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its IP66 Waterproof Wireless Doorbell for $7.97 Prime shipped when the code RQF85BBN is used at checkout. This is down over 40% from its regular rate and is the best available. If you’re planning on having any company over this winter, make sure that you know they’re there without having to keep an ear out for a knock. The receiver is wireless and works up to 1,000 feet away from the button, meaning you can easily move it around the house with you. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more high-tech offering, we have the Ring Video Doorbell or Peephole Camera on sale from $119. These products will notify your phone when a visitor arrives with no range restriction. Plus, the video feed will let you see who’s there without having to walk across the house.

If you’re in need of two receivers instead of just one, this wireless doorbell bundle is under $8 Prime shipped. You’d lose out on IP66 waterproofing, instead opting for IP55 here. This means that it’s not quite as water-resistant, so if you’re in a wetter climate, this option might not be for you.

Govee Wireless Doorbell features:

Crystal-clear 36 Doorbell Chimes: Pick from 36 melodious chimes and 5-level volumes to meet your need. The built-in stereo speaker delivers crisp, clear sound of up to 100dB. Only bright indicator flashes blue when someone rings the bell once you turn it to Mute Mode. Thus there won’t annoying rings disturbing you when you are taking rest.

