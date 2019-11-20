AeroGarden’s Bounty Basic Indoor Garden is down to $160 at Amazon ($140 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden System for $159.95 shipped. Regularly up to $300 direct where it is currently on sale for $225, today’s deal is $140 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This system allows you to grow up to 9 plants (herbs, veggies and more) at a time, all year round. The 2019 model comes with the 9-seed gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, and sports a high-resolution control panel as well as a new Vacation Mode and a series notifications/reminders to ensure your crops stay healthy. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the 9-plant yield is overkill for your personal homegrown herb needs, consider the smaller AeroGarden Harvest unit. It will save you more than $60 at Amazon, but Kohl’s has it down at $77 right now. This model carries solid ratings and also includes a 6-seed gourmet herb seed kit which your purchase. But, whichever system you choose, you can expand your crop with the $15 Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit too.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden:

  • THE ALL NEW BOUNTY BASIC – Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more).Stay in complete control of your garden using the new high-resolution control panel and keep plants thriving while you’re away with the new Vacation Mode feature.Up your garden game and join the Bounty family at an affordable price.
  • IN-HOME GARDEN SYSTEM – Home grown freshness & flavor right at your fingertips 365 days a year!Grow fresh herbs & veggies right on your kitchen countertop with this indoor herb garden.

