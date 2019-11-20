Score a free $150 Amazon gift card with your Ikon Adult Ski and Snowboard Pass

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering an Ikon Adult (Age 23+) Ski and Snowboard Pass plus a $150 Amazon gift card for $1,099 with free digital delivery. The Ikon Pass, which offers access to “41 of the most iconic ski/ride destinations worldwide,” is regularly $1,099 and has never dropped below $1,049 at Amazon. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked considering the value of the included $150 Amazon gift card, which will almost certainly come in handy during the imminent Black Friday sale. Along with a series of international destinations, the Ikon pass includes access to loads of ski resorts/hills across the US. It is valid for the 2019/2020 season and provides ”unlimited access at 14 destinations; up to 7 days at 26 destinations (No blackout dates).” Head below for more details.

You can read more about Ikon Pass right here. But if you plan on hitting the slopes at multiple locations this season, today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look. You’ll likely end up spending significantly more buying individual day passes and you won’t score yourself some free Amazon money for Black Friday 2019 either.

Ikon Pass Details:

Adult (Age 23+). Valid for the 19/20 season.

Access to 41 of the most iconic ski/ride destinations worldwide; locations in USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, Chile, and New Zealand

Destination Access: Unlimited access at 14 destinations; up to 7 days at 26 destinations. No blackout dates

Discounted friends and family lift tickets: 10 days at 25% off window rates valid at all Ikon Pass destinations. Early booking privileges and summer discounts at CMH Heli Skiing and Summer Adventures

