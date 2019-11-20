Aukey’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub has Thunderbolt 3 passthrough for $30 (Reg. $40)

- Nov. 20th 2019 2:28 pm ET

Aukey Store US via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 shipped when the code TKW7QL8P is used at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $40 going rate and is one of the prices that we’ve tracked historically. If you picked up Apple’s brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, then you know the struggle of not having any other ports available outside of USB-C. This hub will bring back USB 3.0, SD, microSD, HDMI, 100W USB-C PD charging passthrough, and even Thunderbolt 3 to give you just about every missing port back. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Save even more when you opt for the nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter for $9 Prime shipped. While it won’t give you multiple I/O options, it’s great for adapting single devices.

Don’t miss out on the fantastic deals we have on MacBooks right now, either. The latest 16-inch is at a new Amazon low currently, while MacBook Air is available for $899 (which is $210 off).

Aukey USB-C Hub features:

  • Turn two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports into five ports and two card slots for data transfer, display expansion, and charging
  • The Thunderbolt 3 port supports up to 100W Power Delivery to keep your 16-inch MacBook Pro
  • The Thunderbolt 3 port can deliver crystal clear 5K or 2 X 4K resolution at 60Hz to one connected display
  • Thunderbolt 3 supports data transfer rates up to 40Gbps. Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, one USB-C data port, and SD & microSD card slots all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. Transfer an HD movie in seconds

