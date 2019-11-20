Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Under Armour, Kate Spade, Lacoste, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Under Armour starts discounts early with 25% off fleece items + shoes
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Deals takes up to 50% off adidas, Nike, more
- adidas offers 40% off its popular sneakers: NMD_R1, Nite Joggers, more
- Macy’s is offering Nike’s Cotton Crew Socks for $12.99 (Reg $20)
- Oakley’s Enhance Graphic Wind Jacket is 50% off at $60 shipped (Reg. $120)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Amazon’s Gold Box gets your holiday sweaters ready with 30% off select styles
- Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale makes gifting easy: Up to 75% off handbags, more
- Jos. A. Bank Black Friday Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide: Suits, shoes, more
- Abercrombie Thanks in Advance Event takes 50% off select styles from $19
- Lacoste offers 30% off sitewide to kick off the holiday season + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Cross this 6-tool Ryobi Combo Kit off your DIY shopping list: $259 (Reg. $325)
- Refresh your glassware/dinner party gear from $12 in today’s Gold Box sale
- At $36.50, this TV stand sports easy assembly and is 40% off
- Arm the front door with Yale’s Assure Z-Wave Deadbolt, now $135 (Reg. $189)
- Upgrade your holiday decor with these LED string light kits from $8
