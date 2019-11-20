Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Deals takes up to 50% off adidas, Nike, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Deals offers up to 50% off footwear, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Find discounts on adidas, Nike, Columbia, The North Face, Brooks, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Columbia Tipton Peak Jacket is a must-have for this winter. It’s currently on sale for $100, which is $70 off the original rate. This is a great jacket for ski season or any winter outing. It has water-resistant material and thermal reflective properties to add even more warmth. You can find it in an array of color options too. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!