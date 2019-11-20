Refresh your glassware/dinner party gear from $12 in today’s Gold Box sale

- Nov. 20th 2019 8:43 am ET

Get this deal
30% off from $12
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off entertainment and dinner party kitchenware. Starting from under $12, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings on just about all of it. Just in time for your upcoming holiday gatherings, we are seeing a series of notable offers to refresh your glassware and other kitchen accessories. From drinking glasses and serving decanters to cutting boards, cutlery, wine accessories and more, there’s a little bit of something for everyone in today’s kitchenware Gold Box sale. Head below for all of our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Here are all of the best upcoming Black Friday deals from Instant Pot and KitchenAid to Vitamix and many more. Also be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more early holiday deals for around the house.

Chicago Fusion Steak Knife Set:

  • Asian-influenced, cushion-grip handles provide a sturdy, non-slip grip
  • High-carbon stainless steel creates stronger, harder blades to resist stains, rust and pitting
  • Signature 26-Degree Taper Grind edge for optimum sharpness, precise cutting and easy sharpening
  • Forged design for increased weight and balance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
30% off from $12

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Chicago Cutlery

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard