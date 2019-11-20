Refresh your glassware/dinner party gear from $12 in today’s Gold Box sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off entertainment and dinner party kitchenware. Starting from under $12, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings on just about all of it. Just in time for your upcoming holiday gatherings, we are seeing a series of notable offers to refresh your glassware and other kitchen accessories. From drinking glasses and serving decanters to cutting boards, cutlery, wine accessories and more, there’s a little bit of something for everyone in today’s kitchenware Gold Box sale. Head below for all of our top picks.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Riedel Cabernet Decanter $28 (Reg. $38+)
- Chicago Fusion Steak Knife 6-Pack $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- John Boos Maple Cutting Board $63 (Reg. $90)
- Fitz and Floyd Luster 5-Piece Whiskey Set $39 (Reg. $57)
- Ozeri USB Electric Wine Bottle Opener $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- LSA International Bar Tapered Jug $42 (Reg. $60)
- Anchor Small/Large Drinking Glass 16-Pack $12 (Reg. $20+)
- And much more…
Chicago Fusion Steak Knife Set:
- Asian-influenced, cushion-grip handles provide a sturdy, non-slip grip
- High-carbon stainless steel creates stronger, harder blades to resist stains, rust and pitting
- Signature 26-Degree Taper Grind edge for optimum sharpness, precise cutting and easy sharpening
- Forged design for increased weight and balance
