SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE DUO 1TB DVR cuts the cord at $150 (Reg. $200)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE DUO 1TB DVR for $149.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $200 with today’s deal being a new all-time low at Best Buy and the lowest price we’ve tracked since it was announced. HDHomeRun has long been the standard for cord-cutters looking to do away with cable but still record their favorite shows on a DVR. This model takes it to a whole new level with built-in storage for up to 150-hours of content. Dual tuners allow you to record multiple shows at once, including support for all HD content from 720p to 4K. You’ll be able to playback your favorite shows on just about every platform, including Amazon Fire TV, NVIDIA Shield, iOS, macOS, iPhone, iPad, Windows 10, Roku and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re committed to cutting the cord, pick up the popular Mohu Blade 50-mile HDTV Antenna, which is currently listed at $40. This is a great way to pick up local channels and dive into the world of cable-free living. Make sure to jump over to AntennaWeb for more details on which content is available in your area.

Those new to a cable-free lifestyle will want to check out our guide to cord-cutting services and devices. It can be tough to know just how to break free from the cable giants, but Bradley is here to walk you through everything you need to know.

SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE DUO features:

Watch and record live TV with this HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo. Advanced Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity offer simple setup and let you watch over-the-air content from a wide variety of devices. This HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo streams up to two programs at once and includes enough storage to record up to 150 hours of live TV.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

