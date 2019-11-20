Make your garage door smart with these openers and add-ons from $30

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of smart garage doors and accessories from $30. Our top pick would be the Genie SilentMax Connect Smart Garage Door Opener Bundle for $278 shipped. This is down nearly 10% from its regular rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. This bundle includes the garage door opener, a keypad, two remotes, wall console, and a backup battery. It also features Aladdin Connect Smart Home Technology built-in, which means that you can easily open or close the door from your smartphone or voice assistant. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here, or head below for even more ways to save.

Sears is also offering the Craftsman 3/4 hp Smart Belt Drive Garage Door Opener for $149.99 shipped. You’ll also get $100 worth of cashback points to redeem over four installments with your purchase. Normally up to $270, similar models on Amazon go for around the same and this is more than $100 below today’s lead deal. While you’ll lose out on the battery-backup function that the Genie has, Craftsman is well-known for its products and you’re sure to get an enjoyable experience here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you go for the Genie in today’s lead deal, then grab this 2-pack of remotes for $15 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll be able to keep these on a key ring, which makes opening and closing your garage door super simple.

Genie SilentMax Connect Smart Garage Door features:

Ultra-quiet and powerful belt drive with automatic battery backup

Super bright built-in LED lighting illuminates your whole garage

Control & monitor your garage door from any smartphone w/ Aladdin

