These AirPod alternatives can play music twice as long, now $85 (Orig. $199)

Cutting the cord on your music is great, but many wireless earbuds fall out too easily. Thanks to an ergonomic design, the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5 In-Ear Headphones avoid this problem. They also offer exceptional sound and great battery life. You can pick up a pair now with a wireless charging case for $85 (Orig. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code “BFSAVE15” at checkout.

The PaMu Slide headphones have an ergonomic shape that ensures they won’t fall out, even when you get active. They also have IPX6 water- and sweat-resistance, so you don’t have to worry about a little rain.

You get 10 hours of listening from the Slide headphones on a full charge. The audio quality is impressive, and the supplied charging case provides an additional 50 hours of battery life.

In addition, these headphones auto-pair with your devices via Bluetooth 5. It’s easy to see how they raised over $6.5m on IndieGoGo.

They’re normally $199, but you can get the PaMu Slide headphones now for $85 in Black, Green, and White with the use of promo code: BFSAVE15.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!