Arm the front door with Yale’s Assure Z-Wave Deadbolt, now $135 (Reg. $189)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Assure Z-Wave Deadbolt (YRD226-ZW2-605) for $135.15 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $53 off what you’d spend at Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. This touchscreen deadbolt sports a clean design and that is sure to add a sophisticated look to the front door. It can be unlocked using a key, passcode, or an app associated with a compatible Z-Wave hub. Once paired with a hub, you’ll be able to set up automations, control it with voice assistants like Alexa, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.
If you give up Z-Wave in favor of a passcode and key-only, Kwikset’s SmartCode Electronic Lock is $81. That shaves over $50 off today’s spending while still allowing you to upgrade to passcode-based entry.
Since we’re on the topic of smart home gear, you won’t want to miss out on Anker’s current sale. Prices start at just $9.50 and there you will find smart bulbs, switches, and plugs. Head on over to see what all the fuss is about.
Yale Assure Z-Wave Deadbolt features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).
- Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad, with the physical key, or through your smart home app. Backlit and capacitive touch so that numbers won’t ever wear off
- Works with Z-Wave smart home or alarm systems including SmartThings, Wink, Vera, Honeywell and Iris
- Lock and check lock status with Amazon Alexa (requires compatible hub like SmartThings)
