Arm the front door with Yale’s Assure Z-Wave Deadbolt, now $135 (Reg. $189)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Assure Z-Wave Deadbolt (YRD226-ZW2-605) for $135.15 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $53 off what you’d spend at Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. This touchscreen deadbolt sports a clean design and that is sure to add a sophisticated look to the front door. It can be unlocked using a key, passcode, or an app associated with a compatible Z-Wave hub. Once paired with a hub, you’ll be able to set up automations, control it with voice assistants like Alexa, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

If you give up Z-Wave in favor of a passcode and key-only, Kwikset’s SmartCode Electronic Lock is $81. That shaves over $50 off today’s spending while still allowing you to upgrade to passcode-based entry.

Since we’re on the topic of smart home gear, you won’t want to miss out on Anker’s current sale. Prices start at just $9.50 and there you will find smart bulbs, switches, and plugs. Head on over to see what all the fuss is about.

Yale Assure Z-Wave Deadbolt features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).

Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad, with the physical key, or through your smart home app. Backlit and capacitive touch so that numbers won’t ever wear off

Works with Z-Wave smart home or alarm systems including SmartThings, Wink, Vera, Honeywell and Iris

Lock and check lock status with Amazon Alexa (requires compatible hub like SmartThings)

